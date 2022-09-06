OFFERS
Wed, Sept. 07
Mingus Volleyball comes back to win consolation title in Payson tourney

(Photo courtesy Mingus Volleyball)

(Photo courtesy Mingus Volleyball)

Originally Published: September 6, 2022 7:12 p.m.

PAYSON – The Mingus Union High School volleyball team was the consolation champion in the Payson Longhorn Invitational Tournament during the weekend, winning the silver-medal bracket.

“As a team we started out a little slow but fixed our errors and came back strong,” new head coach Micca Martinez said.

The Marauders played 26 sets in 12 games in the 20-team in the tournament, winning seven games in a row Saturday, Martinez said. They served 93%, with 78 aces, and had 214 kills.

At the end of the tournament, each team voted on opposing players for the All-Tournament team. Sophomore Makela Martinez received the honor for Mingus.

“Our middle hitters Kyah Pinion-Thompson and Sabrina Zunitch had some monster blocks for our team and dominated the net,” coach Martinez said. “Makela Martinez and Selin Tufte are our setters and ran a consistent offense all weekend creating multiple opportunities for their hitters.”

She also pointed out the solid play from libero Payton Budd and strong outside hitting from Madi Vanderleest and Martinez that led to numerous kills.

“Selin Tufte and Lilly Hillman were strong on our right side hitting and blocking,” she said. “Kaleigh Lysons and Olivia Scott played a strong back row. Brooklyn Cristman is a strong utility player for us. She started out hitting the ball well and finished the tournament in the back row with consistent passing.”

The Marauders host Shadow Mountain Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

