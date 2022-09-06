Mingus XC off and running for 2022

FLAGSTAFF – The Mingus Union High School and Camp Verde High School cross country teams made their 2022 debut Saturday, Sept. 3, at The Peaks Invite in Flagstaff.

Mingus head coach Sierra Tibbs, in her second season with the Marauders, has 17 runners across the boys’ and girls’ teams, and most participated in the weekend meet.

“This year’s team is young,” she said. “We have quite a few freshmen and sophomores. The upperclassmen have done a great job setting the tone of responsibility, hard work and being a cross country family.”

That includes six seniors, three of whom are team captains – senior girls Maisie Babcock and Makena Bliss, and senior male Cesar Diaz, who won the Division III state title last season.

Saturday, Bliss finished 19th in the women’s 5,000 meter Summit in 22:46.5. Babcock ran 51st, freshman Brooklyn Reynolds was 58th, and Anslie Bliss 105th.

“This team has never had trouble creating unity within the group,” Tibbs said. “They all work so well together and enjoy being around each other, which is honestly so fun to see as a coach. I absolutely adore these kids and hope the positive energy of Mingus Cross Country continues for years to come.”

The invitational at Buffalo Park included four races each for boys and girls, dividing the runners by ability.

Freshman Damian Velazquez was Mingus’s top finisher in the boys’ 5K Ascent, running 53rd in 21:10.6. Senior Derek Light was 104th in the crowded field, and junior Joel Johnson was 119th.

Camp Verde had its boys compete in the Men’s 5,000 meter Open. Top finisher was junior Pitroff Calvin, who ran 34th in 22:27.7. Senior Austin Dexter was 59th, and junior Zachary Cornelius was 96th.

Cowboy junior Maysea Dupuy ran 77th in the Women’ 5,000 meter Open.

In the Boys’ 2.2-mile Novice race, Mingus freshman James Farraro finished 17th in 16:09.6. Senior Ryan Pry was 101st. In the Girls’ 2.2, Mingus freshman Gabby Proctor was seventh in 19:09, and freshman Kalee Herman was 75th.

The Mingus girls’ team qualified for state competition last year. Tibbs said they have the potential to return and she would like to see Diaz lead a varsity team to join him at state, too. Tibbs said she is pushing the student-athletes harder “in sight of their maximum potential, and more strategically as I experienced what worked last year and what didn’t. Everything I implement is to make them stronger, healthier runners and the best individual team players that they can be.”

That has meant some goal-setting.

“I like for them to set goals for themselves first. I want them to understand that this is their team and their sport, and setting personal goals are important,” Tibbs said. “They have to want it first for themselves before I can come in and set goals for them. Likewise, myself and my amazing assistant coach, Dan Engler, give them specific, reachable times to try and meet for practices, competitions and sometimes weekend long runs. Our year-to-year goal is always to see both the girls and boys varsity team take all seven to State.”