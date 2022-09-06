Photo: Everybody Into the Pool

Mingus Union High School’s swim team opened the 2022 season Sept. 1 in Sedona, where the Marauders won the three-team event. Next up for Mingus is a trip to Chandler on Saturday, Sept. 10, to compete in the Crosswhite Invite. Then it’s back home Sept. 15 to host Bradshaw Mountain, Winslow and Payson at the Cottonwood Aquatic Center.