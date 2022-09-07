OFFERS
Adopt a Child (or more)

Angel

Angel

Originally Published: September 7, 2022 12:05 a.m.

At the Arizona Department of Child Safety, children come into care through no fault of their own and often have trauma they carry with them. When children placed in care are not able to safely return home due to neglect, abandonment or abuse, an adoptive family is sought. Becoming an adoptive parent requires patience, understanding and a desire to better the life of a child. Learn more about these and other adoptable Arizona children at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.

Angel V. is an incredibly fun and outgoing young lady who has a passion for fashion, makeup and wants to attend Cosmetology school. When she has free time loves playing basketball, soccer or card games with her friends. Angel makes friends easily and enjoys meeting new people and loves to volunteer to help others. Get to know Angel at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/angel-v.

Parker

Parker is a sharp young man who keeps up on current events and wants to change the world. Parker loves working with his hands and staying active with outdoor sports, Jiu Jitsu and boxing. In his down time, he likes playing on his computer, listening to music and eating his favorite food – hot wings. Get to know Parker at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/parker.

