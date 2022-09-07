Around Arizona in Brief

Man accused of killing 4 family members

CASA GRANDE (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four of his family members in the Casa Grande area, authorities said Monday.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said 21-year-old Richard Wilson was booked into the county’s jail on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder with his bond set at $2.5 million.

They said deputies responded to a frantic 911 call Sunday afternoon and found four people dead inside a home.

Wilson was still at the scene and taken into custody. Authorities said a knife was allegedly used in the killings, but a possible motive wasn’t immediately known.

It was unclear Sunday if Wilson has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Sheriff’s officials said the victims have been identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect’s father; 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect’s mother; 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect’s sister; and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect’s niece.

In a statement Monday, county Sheriff Mark Lamb called it “a terrible tragedy” and said “this act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family.”

Man dies after car hits parking garage wall

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Monday were trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash in a parking garage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police said a man died Sunday morning when the car he was driving struck a wall on the roof level of the Terminal 4 parking garage.

The crash forced the closure of some lanes on the north side of Terminal 4 for several hours as crews dealt with repairs and the roof level also restricted as police investigated the crash.

Police on Monday identified the driver of the car that crashed as 54-year-old Torrey Reid, but no other information about him was immediately released.

Man acting erratically dies while in custody

PHOENIX (AP) — A suspect believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix has died in police custody, according to authorities.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and involved 36-year-old Enrique Cantu lll.

Officers received calls about a man approaching the front doors of residential homes and acting erratically and were met with resistance when they tried to detain the suspect.

Police said Cantu was handcuffed and laid on his side while awaiting an evaluation by paramedics based on his behavior.

While Cantu was receiving treatment, authorities said he became unresponsive.

Cantu was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death while the officers involved face an internal and criminal investigation.