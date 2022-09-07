Art in the Clark presents ‘Birds of a Different Feather’

Art in the Clark is proud to present an ensemble exhibit of 25 artists’ works, “Birds of a Different Feather” on view now through September at Clark Memorial Library.

This group show is the brainchild Flo Flynn, one of Clarkdale’s most innovative, prolific, and experienced creators. Flo pulled together an awesome and diverse group of artists from all over the Verde Valley, making this “open call” show a true treasure to behold and a must-see experience.

The show features birds and feathers of every kind and in every medium ranging from classic to contemporary and from masterpieces by well-known artists to creations of newcomers trying their ‘artistic wings’ Professional artists, academics and novices contributed a variety of art from oil paintings, ceramics and pastels to modern mixed mediums of found art, Fantasy Film, epoxy and spray paint.

Friends of Clark Memorial Library invite you to an after-hours Artist Reception on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the library, where you can meet the artists and purchase their work directly. Light refreshments will be served.

Art in the Clark, a year-round program of the Friends of Clark Memorial Library, brings meaningful art to the library and promotes art and artists in the Verde Valley. Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St. (in the Clarkdale Town Center) and is open Monday through Thursday 1-5:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-noon. For more on Art in the Clark exhibits, go to friendsofcml.org/art. For more information about Clark Memorial Library visit ycfld.gov/clarkdale or call the library at 928-634-5423.