Black Forest Society in concert at Fisher Theatre Sept. 10

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Black Forest Society live on stage on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The Percussionist for Black Forest Society, Daniel Whipple, describes the band’s music as Neo-Pagan, Celtic Folk-rock fusion. The band’s music focuses on instrumental music that takes an introspective deep look into nature, and lyrical pieces that describe the human experience and potential. The music is a fusion of world music styles, with rock sensibilities and deep soundscapes rounding out the picture.



Currently finishing up their current album “Seasons,” the band is ready to take their audience on a journey through connection between the changes our earth goes through in a year and how those seasons reflect our lives and experiences.

Connecticut-born William Schwab — classical guitar trained singer-songwriter/ storyteller — takes his masterful skills to the next level, by fusing the best of raw steel string acoustics with modern technology tools to enhance his alternative tunings approach to the melodic soundscapes he creates. The result is a blend of earth grounding, and soul uplifting craftsmanship that will leave you spellbound.

Rachel Mari Kimber — award winning singer-songwriter from Wales, UK — brings out the Celtic flavors on cello, alongside her angelic soaring vocals which honor William Schwab’s lyrics and ancient world compositions with vibrant color and joy

Oregon-born Daniel Whipple, rhythm maker extraordinaire, using his influences of metal and world polyrhythms to lay an intricate and satisfying foundation of unique roots for the forest floor. His jaw-dropping style on cajon glues the trio together, completing an exceptional experience to remember.

For more information on Black Forest Society, visit the band’s website at blackforestsociety.com.

Tickets for the show are $15 and include a meet-and-greet with the band in the lobby after the show.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF.