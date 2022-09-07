Clarkdale welcomes Classix6 to Town Park for classic rock concert Sept. 10

Saturday, Sept. 10, Classix6 will perform classic rock, blues and country favorites at Clarkdale Town Park from 7-9 p.m. If you like The Pretenders, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha Franklin, Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, The Eagles, Heart, Pat Benatar, Buddy Miles, Joe Cocker, Dave Mason, Little Big Town, and Fleetwood Mac then you don’t want to miss this show!

Classix6 is comprised of five dynamic performers including Julie Weston, lead vocals; Mike Ley, vocals and guitar; Paul Winski, rhythm and guitar; Tim Paul, bass; and Daniel Carlson, drums. Julie Weston has been singing all her life. People would tell her “Gee, you sound just like…” and they would be right. When she sings, you imagine you are listening to Linda Ronstadt, Ann Wilson, Pat Benatar, Grace Slick and so many more. Julie has been the lead singer for several bands and after a brief respite is once again on stage delivering evocative and captivating performances.

The 50/50 raffle is back this year! The full concert schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, clarkdale.az.gov. Bring your chairs, water and snacks, or plan to visit one of the local restaurants or concert vendors. Dogs are welcome on a leash and under control and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.



The Clarkdale Parks & Recreation Department thanks State Farm agent Jennifer Griffin for being the 2022 Concerts in the Park sponsor.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, visit, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. As always, the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. CONCERT Hotline: 928-639-2492.