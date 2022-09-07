OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cyclist seriously injured in collision Jerome Hill Climb Landowner seeks city land strip at cemetery Hotel property acquired for transitional housing Judge sentences former Little League board member in theft case Jerome rents house to town employee Turquoise Circuit preps for rodeo return to Camp Verde Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer 1 injured in Page Springs crash K-9 Otto makes another drug haul

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cyclist seriously injured in collision

Police investigate the scene of a bicycle/vehicle collision on Main Street in Cottonwood Sept. 7, 2022. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Police investigate the scene of a bicycle/vehicle collision on Main Street in Cottonwood Sept. 7, 2022. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Originally Published: September 7, 2022 1:01 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – A collision between a vehicle and a bicycle Wednesday morning seriously injured a 60-year-old man riding his bike on the sidewalk.

According to Cottonwood Police Department, the incident occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street at around 10:30 a.m. Officers reported the cyclist was traveling north on the sidewalk along the southbound lanes. While he was crossing the private drive to the Cottonwood Financial Center, a vehicle was exiting the complex. CPD reported the driver did not see the cyclist, and the vehicle collided with the bicycle.

The cyclist was air-lifted to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment.

photo

(Photo courtesy of CPD)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News