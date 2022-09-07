Cyclist seriously injured in collision

COTTONWOOD – A collision between a vehicle and a bicycle Wednesday morning seriously injured a 60-year-old man riding his bike on the sidewalk.

According to Cottonwood Police Department, the incident occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street at around 10:30 a.m. Officers reported the cyclist was traveling north on the sidewalk along the southbound lanes. While he was crossing the private drive to the Cottonwood Financial Center, a vehicle was exiting the complex. CPD reported the driver did not see the cyclist, and the vehicle collided with the bicycle.

The cyclist was air-lifted to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment.