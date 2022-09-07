Hotel property acquired for transitional housing

COTTONWOOD – Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona has purchased the property on State Route 260 to turn the local hotel into 32 transitional housing units.

Chief Executive Officer Devonna McLaughlin said now that the property has been acquired, they can go ahead and rehabilitate the building before serving clients.

“We are now working on architectural/engineering design for the remodel,” McLaughlin said. “That will take a few months.”

Then they will submit building permits and “go out to bid to identify our general contractor for the project,” she said. The building is next to McDonald’s at 1089 S. State Route 260, previously the Verde Valley Inn.

“We are expecting to start construction in the spring with lease up late summer/early fall,” she added.

McLaughlin said they are adding kitchens to each of the units, a sprinkler system and ADA accessibility.

The organization plans to offer transitional housing of up to 24 months with case-management services to “help them become self-sufficient and identify and secure permanent housing,” McLaughlin said.

She said they would have programs assisting with job applications, writing resumes and finding any additional help if needed. There will be a manager on-site at all times and security cameras.

Reach Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com