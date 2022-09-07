Javier Bardem film ‘The Good Boss’ to screen at Fisher

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Good Boss” showing Sept. 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Good Boss” takes place in and around the Básculas Blanco factory, where all things must be in balance at all times. After all, they manufacture scales of all shapes and sizes. There, the seemingly benevolent boss, Blanco (Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem), is preparing his workforce for an upcoming inspection by a group visiting local businesses to select one for a prestigious prize – the Business Excellence Award.

Everything has to be perfect when the time comes.

Tensions begin to mount, however, when recently fired employee Jose shows up with his two children and begins making demands for the reinstatement of his employment. When Blanco’s management team refuses, the employee begins a one-man crusade to discredit Blanco and prevent him from winning the much-coveted award.

“The Good Boss” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 9-15. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Thursday, Sept. 9, 11 and 15; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 12, 13 and 14.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.