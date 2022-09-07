OFFERS
Jerome rents house to town employee

Jerome rents house to town employee

The Town of Jerome bought this house at 655 Holly Ave. and now is renting it to a town employee. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

The Town of Jerome bought this house at 655 Holly Ave. and now is renting it to a town employee. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: September 7, 2022 12:05 a.m.

JEROME – The Jerome Town Council, concerned about affordable housing in town, rented a home they purchased recently to a town employee.

The Town bought the small, $295,000 fixer-upper at 655 Holly Ave. in June. “The rental rate is established by the Town of Jerome at $1,000 month,” states the lease in the council’s packet.

Verde Valley employers have been having a difficult time hiring staff because of the housing crisis caused by the deregulation of vacation home rentals in Arizona, especially in Sedona and Jerome.

The council was concerned someone could buy it and turn it into a vacation rental, so they wanted control over it. They expressed that it should go towards affordable housing.

The council is also working on renovating the former Hotel Jerome building into affordable housing apartments on its upper floors. It currently houses the Jerome Artists Cooperative on the first floor and its talented artists.

The police and fire chiefs are close to retirement, and fewer people can afford to live in Jerome as housing prices increase, while the number of houses in Jerome is limited.

But the council turned into landlords at their Aug. 24 meeting when they voted to lease the Holly Avenue house to employee William Blodgett.

Like landlords, they discussed a new bathtub versus a stand-up shower, drywall, replacing stairs, a new back door, cleaning the carpets, the ceiling, vents, the sewer pipe and notifications of entry.

The Town has a lot to do on the house, Town Manager Brett Klein told the council, but they have a budget to get that done.

“Both parties agree that there is a mutual benefit to updating and providing general maintenance on the home at 655 Holly Avenue,” the lease reads. “The amount of monthly rent will be adjusted based on the amount of updating and general maintenance provided by the lessee.”

If the renter is no longer employed with the town, they should have a certain period to vacate, Councilmember Jane Moore suggested for the lease. After discussion by the council members, the consensus was 60 days.

The motion to approve the residential lease agreement with the recommendations was approved unanimously by the Council.

Reach Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com.

Most Read
7 days
30 days

News