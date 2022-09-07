Judge sentences former Little League board member in theft case

CAMP VERDE – A Camp Verde woman who pleaded guilty to taking funds from Camp Verde Little League has been sentenced on two felony counts against her.

Jacquilynn Hedges, 42, was in Yavapai County Superior Court Aug. 29. She had earlier admitted to theft and using fraudulent schemes and artifices, charges that could have put her behind bars for more than 10 years.

Judge Michael Bluff instead suspended the prison sentence and placed Hedges on supervised probation for seven years on one count and four years on the other, to run concurrently.

In order to qualify for probation, Hedges had to agree to pay back the money involved and other compensation amounting to $54,800. She signed on to pay $1,000 per month for 48 months after a $14,800 down payment as well as $75 per month for probation services.

Her agreement included 100 hours of community service as approved by the Adult Probation Department and time served in the county jail up to 120 days. She is also not allowed to consume alcohol during her probation.

Hedges is a former board member of Camp Verde Little League and a long-time member of the community.

According to the plea agreement, “if the total amount of restitution ($54,800) is not paid in full within 48 months, Defendant shall be sentenced a term in the Department of Corrections.”

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office began investigating the reported loss of around $40,000 from the Little League’s coffers in May 2021. That led to an investigation of Hedges and her subsequent arrest last September. She agreed to plead guilty in July.

According to Camp Verde Little League, procedures have been changed to avoid a similar problem in the future.