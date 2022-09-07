OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Jerome Hill Climb Landowner seeks city land strip at cemetery Hotel property acquired for transitional housing Judge sentences former Little League board member in theft case Jerome rents house to town employee Turquoise Circuit preps for rodeo return to Camp Verde Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer 1 injured in Page Springs crash K-9 Otto makes another drug haul Sheffield sworn in as Jerome councilmember

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Judge sentences former Little League board member in theft case

Jacquilynn Hedges

Jacquilynn Hedges

Originally Published: September 7, 2022 12:10 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – A Camp Verde woman who pleaded guilty to taking funds from Camp Verde Little League has been sentenced on two felony counts against her.

Jacquilynn Hedges, 42, was in Yavapai County Superior Court Aug. 29. She had earlier admitted to theft and using fraudulent schemes and artifices, charges that could have put her behind bars for more than 10 years.

Judge Michael Bluff instead suspended the prison sentence and placed Hedges on supervised probation for seven years on one count and four years on the other, to run concurrently.

In order to qualify for probation, Hedges had to agree to pay back the money involved and other compensation amounting to $54,800. She signed on to pay $1,000 per month for 48 months after a $14,800 down payment as well as $75 per month for probation services.

Her agreement included 100 hours of community service as approved by the Adult Probation Department and time served in the county jail up to 120 days. She is also not allowed to consume alcohol during her probation.

Hedges is a former board member of Camp Verde Little League and a long-time member of the community.

According to the plea agreement, “if the total amount of restitution ($54,800) is not paid in full within 48 months, Defendant shall be sentenced a term in the Department of Corrections.”

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office began investigating the reported loss of around $40,000 from the Little League’s coffers in May 2021. That led to an investigation of Hedges and her subsequent arrest last September. She agreed to plead guilty in July.

According to Camp Verde Little League, procedures have been changed to avoid a similar problem in the future.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News