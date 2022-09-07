Kaleidoscope Redrocks plays Altitudes in Flagstaff

High Country is calling, Altitudes Bar & Grill is happy to host Kaleidoscope Redrocks for their first show in downtown Flagstaff. Come on up to enjoy some cool air and cool music with the Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo Gracie, 16 and Tivona, 13, at Altitudes Bar & Grill located at 2 S. Beaver St. in Flagstaff on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6-9 p.m. to be entertained with over 50 years of classic rock, country, folk, pop, punk, rap & catchy originals.

While listening to Kaleidoscope Redrocks, who share playing drums, acoustic, electric and bass guitars, keyboards and sing “In harmonies only sisters can create,” enjoy the great food and drink with a view of the Train Station out on the streetside patio, weather permitting, or inside the cozy pub atmosphere!