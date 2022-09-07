OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cyclist seriously injured in collision Jerome Hill Climb Landowner seeks city land strip at cemetery Hotel property acquired for transitional housing Judge sentences former Little League board member in theft case Jerome rents house to town employee Turquoise Circuit preps for rodeo return to Camp Verde Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer 1 injured in Page Springs crash K-9 Otto makes another drug haul

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kaleidoscope Redrocks plays Altitudes in Flagstaff

Gracie and Tivona Moskoff of Kaleidoscope Redrocks (Kudos/Vyto Starinskas)

Gracie and Tivona Moskoff of Kaleidoscope Redrocks (Kudos/Vyto Starinskas)

Originally Published: September 7, 2022 11:41 a.m.

High Country is calling, Altitudes Bar & Grill is happy to host Kaleidoscope Redrocks for their first show in downtown Flagstaff.  Come on up to enjoy some cool air and cool music with the Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo Gracie, 16 and Tivona, 13, at Altitudes Bar & Grill located at 2 S. Beaver St. in Flagstaff on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6-9 p.m. to be entertained with over 50 years of classic rock, country, folk, pop, punk, rap & catchy originals. 

While listening to Kaleidoscope Redrocks, who share playing drums, acoustic, electric and bass guitars, keyboards and sing “In harmonies only sisters can create,” enjoy the great food and drink with a view of the Train Station out on the streetside patio, weather permitting, or inside the cozy pub atmosphere!

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News