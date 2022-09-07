Landowner seeks city land strip at cemetery

COTTONWOOD – A landowner is requesting a zoning change to allow reconfiguration of parcels adjacent to city-owned land.

The property owner, Susan Masters, owns two adjacent parcels at the north end of 14th Street between the city’s cemetery and Riverfront Park, explains the staff report to the Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

“Previous owners have encroached on the cemetery parcel by placing a fence about 27 feet onto that parcel and using that portion, about 4,900 square feet, for yard and driveway,” stated the report.

The applicant wants to acquire the 27-foot strip of the city’s cemetery parcel to continue to use the yard within the fence, the staff said.

The special meeting agenda asks the planning commission to requests changing the “General Plan Land Use Designation” from Public/Semi-Public/Institutional to High Density Residential and a zoning change from Agricultural Residential and Single Family/Multiple Family/Manufactured Home zone to Multiple Family Residential zone for approximately 1.2 acres located at the north end of 14th Street.

“The City has no plans to develop the northern 27 feet of the cemetery property and City Council has approved this exchange in concept,” Gary Davis, Senior Planner in his report.

Riverfront Park is north of the applicant’s property and the city proposed transferring the 27-foot strip of cemetery land to the applicant in exchange for a public utility and pedestrian easements, he said.

“The new easement would provide the neighborhood east of the Cemetery with a direct pedestrian and bicycle access to Riverfront Park and would run alongside an existing drainage easement that already extends north from the end of 14th Street,” he pointed out

The planning commission will also consider a zoning ordinance text amendment adding a definition and standards for optional cluster subdivisions in certain residential zones.

