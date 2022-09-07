OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Jerome Hill Climb Landowner seeks city land strip at cemetery Hotel property acquired for transitional housing Judge sentences former Little League board member in theft case Jerome rents house to town employee Turquoise Circuit preps for rodeo return to Camp Verde Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer 1 injured in Page Springs crash K-9 Otto makes another drug haul Sheffield sworn in as Jerome councilmember

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Landowner seeks city land strip at cemetery

The city map showing the proposed zoning change area that will be discussed Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, by the planning commission.

The city map showing the proposed zoning change area that will be discussed Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, by the planning commission.

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: September 7, 2022 12:20 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – A landowner is requesting a zoning change to allow reconfiguration of parcels adjacent to city-owned land.

The property owner, Susan Masters, owns two adjacent parcels at the north end of 14th Street between the city’s cemetery and Riverfront Park, explains the staff report to the Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

“Previous owners have encroached on the cemetery parcel by placing a fence about 27 feet onto that parcel and using that portion, about 4,900 square feet, for yard and driveway,” stated the report.

The applicant wants to acquire the 27-foot strip of the city’s cemetery parcel to continue to use the yard within the fence, the staff said.

The special meeting agenda asks the planning commission to requests changing the “General Plan Land Use Designation” from Public/Semi-Public/Institutional to High Density Residential and a zoning change from Agricultural Residential and Single Family/Multiple Family/Manufactured Home zone to Multiple Family Residential zone for approximately 1.2 acres located at the north end of 14th Street.

“The City has no plans to develop the northern 27 feet of the cemetery property and City Council has approved this exchange in concept,” Gary Davis, Senior Planner in his report.

Riverfront Park is north of the applicant’s property and the city proposed transferring the 27-foot strip of cemetery land to the applicant in exchange for a public utility and pedestrian easements, he said.

“The new easement would provide the neighborhood east of the Cemetery with a direct pedestrian and bicycle access to Riverfront Park and would run alongside an existing drainage easement that already extends north from the end of 14th Street,” he pointed out

The planning commission will also consider a zoning ordinance text amendment adding a definition and standards for optional cluster subdivisions in certain residential zones.

Reach Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News