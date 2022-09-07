Letter to the Editor: For all constituents
Editor:
A couple thoughts on politics:
If a corporate CEO left the company and took proprietary information with them, would we be surprised if the authorities tried to get the classified documents back?
For all Kari Lake’s talk about stolen elections and votes not counted or counted twice, I don’t see her asking for a recount on the primary election that she won.
I hope that all our elected officials will work for ALL their constituents. Unfortunately, right now a lot of Republicans seem to be working for the former president -- not for the people.
God be with us during this election season.
Lynne Brownd
Cottonwood
