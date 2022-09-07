‘A Love Song’ a nomadic journey across the rugged West

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “A Love Song” showing Sept. 9-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“A Love Song” was an audience hit at prestigious film festivals around the world, including Sundance, Berlin and Tribeca, and has screened at more film festivals than any other movie this year.

Faye (Dale Dickey) is a lone traveler biding her time fishing, birding and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as she awaits the arrival of Lito (Academy Award-winner Wes Studi), a figure from her past who is navigating his own tentative and nomadic journey across the rugged West.

Like the country music that has traditionally channeled the heartbreak and resilience of Americans in search of themselves and others, “A Love Song” weaves a lyrical and ultimately joyful refrain out of the transformative act of being alone — and reminds us that love can nourish and mystify at any age.

“A Love Song” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 9-14. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9, 10 and 11; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 12, 13 and 14.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.