Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

September’s concert features some of the fan favorites that have been playing since the first days of the library’s Music in the Stacks program. These amazing musicians include Gary Simpkins, Christy Fisher, Mike McReynolds, Tony Cook, Mark Gifford, and Matt Fabritz.

Gary Simpkins has been around the folk/rock, singer/songwriter scene since the ’60’s, cutting his teeth on the Open Mic scene in his college days in New Haven. He’s played gigs all over the Northeast, notably at the Bitter End in New York City, Club 47 (Now Club Passim’s) in Cambridge, the Exit in New Haven, and Salt in Newport (where he opened for Maria Muldaur). Gary moved to Arizona in the ’80’s and for the past 25 years has been playing folk festivals and shows throughout the region in and around the Verde Valley. He has also almost continuously run open mikes since the ’60’s, and is dedicated to giving new musicians the same mentoring that he had when he started out in New Haven.

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Christy Fisher, based in Jerome was recently nominated in four categories by the 2021 International Singer and Songwriters Association, and ended up winning Silver for Female Album of the Year for her album Mixed Signals on August 6th in Atlanta, GA. Christy has performed with a few area musical groups throughout her 30 years in the area, including Mountain Stranded Time, Cattywampus, Christy and Frenz, The Jerome Philharmonic Convergence, and the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra. Fisher’s performances are a combination of award-winning songwriting, unusual audio engineering techniques, and powerful vocals.

Born into family of musicians, Mike McReynolds has been playing guitar since the fifth grade and has played professionally ever since as a single, in duos, trios, and in full bands. He’s a sing-songwriter who enjoys writing in all genres of music from blues, and folk to rock. Through the years he has developed his own style and has performed in many of the major singer/songwriter festivals nationally and internationally.

Gary, Christy, and Mike are joined by Tony Cook, Mark Gifford, and Matt Fabritz. Tony, who is known throughout the highest echelons of country music in Arizona, brings a massive catalog of styles, techniques, and influences to any and anyone he plays with. Mark is known to many for his amazing talents in setting up the sound for the Music in the Stacks programs, but also showcases his talents by playing in the local band Salt Miners who perform at venues all over the Verde Valley. Based in Flagstaff, Matt is an accomplished percussionist, from full drum kits to the Cajon for many rock and country bands in northern Arizona. Matt is also active with the community playing in bands and at his church.

About Camp Verde Community Library

