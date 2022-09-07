Robin Miller, Sammy Davis rock Bella Vita this weekend

If you love dancing beneath the stars and enjoying Classic Rock played live while dining on a fine Italian meal, come to Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Sammy Davis takes the outside patio stage, dancing and singing his way into the hearts of his audience as he belts out one classic rock and Motown hit after another.

He whirls. He twirls and busts his moves, creating an infectious feeling of joy and happiness. He is what being a professional performer is all about.

He is a Sedona musical icon who draws an avid group of fans that follow him throughout the local music scene.

Costume changes, flamboyant performances with a solid band behind him, Davis truly knows how to rock.

On Saturday, September 10, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Sedona’s own Robin Miller takes the Bella Vita Ristorante stage.

Miller is a recording artist with more than a dozen albums under his belt. He is one of the most respected and loved musicians in Sedona, with decades of performing in the community.

Whether he is on the piano, playing solo on his guitar or performing with some of the best bands in Greater Sedona and Flagstaff, Miller always delivers.

He is an impeccable virtuoso on his instruments and weaves creativity throughout everything he plays.

He puts his entire soul into every performance and one can feel the music as well as listen to it.

Covering decades of Classic Rock songs, he plays each and every one with his unique and engaging style.

Gifted with a beautiful voice, he puts new meaning and interpretation into the Classic Rock portfolio he has mastered.

Make it a point to enjoy great live music by Sammy Davis and Robin Miller at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visitor call 928-282-4540 or visit BellaVitaSedona.com.

