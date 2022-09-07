Sedona Film Fest presents ‘True Things’ premiere Sept. 9-14

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “True Thing,” showing Sept. 9-14 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

A young woman living on the fringes of society becomes intoxicated by a stranger who overwhelms her quiet life.

In the sleepy seaside town of Ramsgate, bored by the daily tedium of her office job as a claims worker, Kate (Ruth Wilson) is sleepwalking through life when a chance sexual encounter with a charismatic stranger (Tom Burke) awakens her. The encounter enlivens her spirit.

High on infatuation and the exhilaration of this new relationship, she finds herself inexplicably drawn to this mysterious new man. Hoping he will provide the escape she so desperately desires, she embarks on an emotionally dangerous journey that slowly begins to consume her.

Kate loses all commitment to her quotidian life, allowing her thoughts and attention to be invaded by this intoxicating infatuation despite pressure and judgement from friends and family to find some stability instead – diving headfirst into lust with the hopes of encountering intimacy.

Adapted from Deborah Kay Davies’s acclaimed novel “True Things About Me,” Harry Wootliff’s new film is an intense and absorbing psychological drama.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9, 10 and 11; and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 12, 13 and 14.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

