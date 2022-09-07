The Sedona Women kick off new season with fashion illustrator Jackie Doyle McCarthy

The Sedona Women (“TSW”) will sashay into their 22nd season in high-style with an in-person program featuring Jackie Doyle McCarthy, a celebrated, award-winning fashion illustrator.

Fifty-five of Jackie’s illustrations are housed at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. Jackie, who worked for I. Magnin & Company, Neiman Marcus, Bullocks and other luxury stores, will display original illustrations at the program so attendees can get close to these beautiful works of art. This program will be open to the public on Sept. 14 at the Creative Life Center in Sedona.

Jackie Doyle McCarthy will bring her art alive with background stories and explain the fashion illustrator’s role during a time when Americans were infatuated with film stars, royalty, fashion dolls and their clothes. She will recall her experiences with Grace Kelly and Clark Gable while she intertwines high fashion with the many personalities she met over her career. She even had the pleasure of illustrating the famous Barbie for Mattel.

Jackie will explain how her famous western artist uncle, Don Putman, encouraged her mother to send Jackie to art school. She graduated at 20 years old from the Arts Center School in Los Angeles, before continuing her fashion career. In the early 1990s, when photography replaced hand-drawn illustrations, Jackie turned to teaching and had a very prestigious career as a professor at Otis College of Art and Design and Woodbury University in Los Angeles. She is now retired and lives in the Village of Oak Creek with her husband.

This event celebrates the beginning of an exciting year of quality TSW programming. It is open to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Creative Life Center at 333 Schnebly Hill Road in Sedona. A meet and greet will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the program at 10 a.m. A good time to meet new and old friends. To learn more about The Sedona Women, visit TheSedonaWomen.com or contact Sedonawomen669@gmail.com.

The Sedona Women are “dedicated to making a positive and lasting impact on the community by providing opportunities for women to build relationships, to learn about the community, to support community needs and to enhance the natural beauty and distinctive character of Sedona. TSW is an apolitical 501 (c)(3) organization that respects the diversity of its members and the inclusivity of our community.”