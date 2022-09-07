Turntablist DJ Provisions returns for a night of dancing at Main Stage

Saturday, Sept. 10, Turntablist DJ Provisions returns to Main Stage for a night of dancing, spinning and scratching your favorite songs in funk, disco, pop, hip hop and so much more.

This local favorite is sure to get the dancefloor moving. See you on the dancefloor.

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week. Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9 p.m.

Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee.

Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Thursday Happy Hour comes accompanied with Live Music 2-6 p.m. Thursdays nights bring Smarty Pants Trivia at 7 p.m. with Bean and ill.Ego. Cash prize for the winner. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. Beer School is an exciting way to learn and experience craft tastings for only $5. On Fridays, we bring back TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.