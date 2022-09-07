Turquoise Circuit preps for rodeo return to Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – When the Camp Verde Arena Association signed up to host the Turquoise Circuit Rodeo Finals last year, neither the CVAA nor the rodeo organizers were quite sure what to expect.

When an established rodeo changes location, it takes a while to “build” it in the new community and draw its fan base to the new site. According to Tony Zembik, rodeo president, they quickly realized it was going to take just one year.

“We wanted to find a home we would be happy with, and that’s what we did,” Zembik said.

The Turquoise Circuit was so satisfied with the response, organizers turned the tryout into a five-year deal with the arena.

Now both the rodeo and the arena are deep into the late stages of planning this year’s finals, set for Nov. 4-6. And they are welcoming all sponsors to help offset the high cost of putting on a big show, which also includes a block party downtown.

This week, during a regular meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Camp Verde Town Council is scheduled to talk about putting up $12,000 in sponsorship.

Back in April, Stacey Barker, CVAA board member, brought the request for some financial support to the council. Saturday, while attending a Turquois Circuit rodeo in New Mexico, he told The Verde Independent he was glad to see it as an action item on the latest agenda.

Barker said in places like Prescott and Payson, he sees the community and the government being a vital part of their respective major rodeo events. That is what he would like to see in Camp Verde. When attending other rodeos, he said, he makes a point of going to their sponsoring restaurants and other businesses. Major rodeos are built to benefit their hosting communities.

In Camp Verde, Low Places Bar & Grill is a hosting site for the Main Street block party. Zembik said they learned a few things last year.

“We want to take it outside,” Zembik said, “so there can be more interaction with contestants and the community. We’ll also increase lighting by a lot.”

By moving more activity outside, Low Places customers will be able to have dinner in the restaurant, he said, so the event doesn’t interfere so much with their business. Those there for the party can enjoy a buffet outside. Live music will be in the bandstand cross the street. Zembik said there will be a beer garden for the adults and bounce-houses for the kids.

“We were very, very happy with the community and the Town,” he said. “They were outstanding.”

Out at the Camp Verde Equestrian Center, which hosts the rodeo, the event sold out two of three days. The popularity of rodeo in the community and its location at the dead center of the state was bound to draw big crowds to Camp Verde, as far as Barker was concerned.

“It’s like that old movie ‘Field of Dreams’ – if you build it, they will come,” Barker said. “You’re right on 260, you’re right on I-17. This is a place where people are going to want to be. It’s going to do nothing but get bigger. It’s all about making Camp Verde a destination. There are some really great things in our town that people will come to see, and this is just one more.”

The equestrian center has become exactly what the arena association had envisioned for it, Barker said. With seating capacity of 3,000, it has hosted equestrian and horsepower events that have drawn sponsorship from local businesses.

That includes the upcoming Fall Saddle Classic roping event Sept. 24 and the Fort Verde Days Rodeo Oct. 7-8.

“It’s a major undertaking,” Barker said of hosting major rodeo events. “There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t understand. They just show up and enjoy a good show. It takes a lot of people, a lot of sponsors, a lot of people believing in you to accomplish something like that. We’ll work for four months to put on a two-day rodeo. For the Turquoise Circuit, you work year-round to put on that four-day rodeo.”

For information about helping to sponsor Fort Verde Days Rodeo or the Turquoise Circuit Finals at the arena, visit CampVerdeArena.com. Also visit TurquoiseCircuitFinalsRodeo.com or email TonyZembik@yahoo.com to learn about final rodeo sponsorship opportunities.