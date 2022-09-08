OFFERS
Casting call this weekend for 'Celebration of Christmas'

EF Production’s Celebration of Christmas is an annual event in December. VVN/file/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: September 8, 2022 12:25 p.m.

It’s that time of year again. EF Productions presents the 28th annual Celebration of Christmas.

This spectacular Christmas production is a Broadway style musical production where a little angel named Lucy is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless young lady, the true meaning of Christmas. It is a cross between Dickens's A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life. There will be four shows running Dec. 2-4. It is the largest theatrical Christmas production in Northern Arizona.

Produced by Mikel Swank & EF Productions, Celebration of Christmas requires a cast and crew of over 100 people in addition to the live orchestra.

There will be an open casting call to the community for anyone interested in being in the cast or crew. Auditions include speaking parts, non-speaking parts for extras, singing, and dance. Participants should come prepared for their audition for acting, singing, and dancing. For those interested in participating in the many technical crews, they should also stop by during the casting call times to meet with the directors and producer. To register, download scripts, listen to music, or more information please visit us online at www.efproductions.org

Casting call times are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 9, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11, 1-6 p.m.

The casting call will be held at C3 Church in Cottonwood. Participants should stop by anytime during the hours listed for an audition. Call Backs will be Monday, Sept. 12, from 5-9 p.m.

The official kickoff event for the production will be on Sunday, September 25 at 3pm. This is a mandatory meeting for all cast and crew. The cast will be announced and scripts and rehearsal schedules will be issued. Rehearsals will begin that week.

For more information please call the production office at 928-634-3034 ext. 102 Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. C3 Church is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (2 blocks west of Mingus Union High School).

News