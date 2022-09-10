OFFERS
Sedona firefighters to host 9/11 ceremony Cyclist seriously injured in collision Jerome Hill Climb Landowner seeks city land strip at cemetery Hotel property acquired for transitional housing Judge sentences former Little League board member in theft case Jerome rents house to town employee Turquoise Circuit preps for rodeo return to Camp Verde Average gas price falls below $4 in Arizona, after record-high summer 1 injured in Page Springs crash

London Bridge, AZ ex-pats pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Lake Havasu City marked the death of the queen by illuminating The London Bridge in purple, stating in part: “It’s a sad day in Lake Havasu City as we mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the seemingly enduring monarch who became a bright beacon of stability in the United Kingdom during her more than seven decades of rule.” (Lake Havasu City)

By Emily Mai, Cronkite News
Originally Published: September 10, 2022 2:44 p.m.

PHOENIX – Inside George & Dragon English pub in central Phoenix, cheers and toasts in honor of the late queen could be heard from British expats and the regular patrons during the early afternoon Thursday.

The British community in Arizona is small but closely connected, according to David Wimberley, owner of George & Dragon. Wimberley was at home when a friend called with the news: Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. She was 96. Soon after, calls from other British expats mourning the queen’s death poured in.

Wimberley has met members of the royal family when they visited the U.S., including Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, and he speaks highly of the royal family’s character and kindness.

photo

David Wimberley, British expatriate and owner of George & Dragon, has plans to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s life by offering her favorite cocktail, a Dubonnet and gin, to his bar patrons. Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (Photo by Emily Mai/Cronkite News)

“I never personally met the queen herself,” Wimberley said, “but she was like everyone’s grandmother or mother, everyone loved her. She will be sorely missed.”

Wimberley had planned to fly back to the UK for a football match, but it has been postponed due to the queen’s death.

According to a Lake Havasu City news release, to mourn and honor the queen, the city is illuminating the London Bridge in purple lights – the color of royalty – for the next three nights. The London Bridge was disassembled in the 1960s and parts of it rebuilt in Lake Havasu City.

