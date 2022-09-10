Sedona firefighters to host 9/11 ceremony

From Sedona Fire District:

Sept. 11, 2001, will forever be a day we will never forget. On that day, 343 Fire Fighters, 65 Law Enforcement Officers, and 8 private company EMTs made the ultimate sacrifice; their lives.

Twenty-one years later, the aftermath continues to change the ways of life of the American people and the First Responders that protect them. Hundreds of First Responders and citizens have lost their lives or continue to battle both physical and mental illnesses due to the environmental, physiological, and psychological exposures of the events happening on that day and the tireless days, months and years that followed searching for survivors and the remains of those that didn’t.



Sunday, Sept. 11, Sedona Fire District will be hosting its annual September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at Sedona Fire Station No. 6, 2675 State Route 179, Sedona.

Fire crews will be staged for the Ceremony at approximately 6:45 a.m. Coinciding with collapse of the South Tower, the flag will be raised at 6:58 a.m. and lowered to half-staff where it will remain until sunset on that evening.

Please take a moment to watch this short video presented by Fire Chief Ed Mezulis.

SFD 9/11 Remembrance Video - 2022 https://youtu.be/7B3fF7gzhog