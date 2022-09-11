Dahl to host 3-day party for opening of 2nd Pisa Lisa in Village of Oak Creek

VOC - Dahl Restaurant Group, led by award-winning chef-owner Lisa Dahl, will host the first Mystical Pizza Festival to celebrate the opening of her second Pisa Lisa location in the Village of Oak Creek.

The three-day festival will run from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18.



Mystical Pizza Fest will kick-off on Friday evening with a flying saucer unveiling, drum ceremony conducted by Sabrina Sandoval, surprises from roving magician and Yo-Yo Master Michael Steele, a pizza dough ribbon cutting ceremony with esteemed guests including president and CEO of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau Michelle Conway, and a special blessing from Havasupai Medicine Man Uqualla over the mosaic covered Mugnaini pizza ovens to honor the hospitality community as a whole.

The weekend carnival will feature a variety of attractions including Orgone Knights’ crystal healing pyramids; sound therapy, chair massages, and red light therapy from Sedona Infinity Spa & Wellness Center’s Gigi Rock; imaginative creations from silhouette artist Kevin Overhulser; and readings into the future via astrologer Valentina Leyshyk, Madam V.

Furry family members will savor the doggie meatball tasting and are welcome to relax under the tender touch of Lori Lane from Raven’s Call Healing Center, who will provide pets with reiki, animal massages and sound healing.

“Our mystical pizza fest gives me the chance to share my passion for pizza, family, friends, and my beloved home of Sedona, while channeling energy to spread goodwill to the entire hospitality industry beyond the Red Rocks,” Dahl said. “Our vision is to launch our new Pisa Lisa restaurant with an event that our entire community can enjoy. The weekend’s activities will feature some of our area’s most talented healers and entertainers—this will be a blast. If ever there was a perfect Sedona blast, this will be it. We just might turn it into an annual event.”

The first Pisa Lisa location opened in West Sedona in 2013.



Pisa Lisa Village of Oak Creek is at 6657 SR 179, Suite D1. The restaurant offers 110 seats including an outdoor patio, two communal artisan-style butcher board tables, and an elevated bar. When designing the space, Dahl designated an 8-foot vintage chandelier, fitted with hand-blown glass and LED lights made by sculptor Dale Evers, as a central focal point.

Mystical Pizza Fest is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and free to attend.