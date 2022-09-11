A Day in the Garden event at Verde River Growers

COTTONWOOD — Verde River Growers in Cottonwood will host A Day in the Garden on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. offering resources and information for gardening in the region.

Since having the event on hiatus during COVID, the nursery decided to change the previous spring schedule to fall. “We wanted it to be toward the start of planting season,” said Lindsey Curé, general manager of Verde River Growers. “Many people don’t realize that fall is the best time to start plants and get their roots established. It’s generally too hot in the spring to start new plants.”

The event will have activities and resources for both experienced gardeners and those new to gardening or to the particulars of the region. “We have a lot of different micro-climates in our state,” said Curé. “We have areas in the Verde Valley that never freeze and other places that do. There’s a lot of diversity for growing in Arizona.”

Activities include two opportunities to tour the nursery with owner, Shaun Symond at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Free class subjects include growing native plants, composting, landscaping and gardening to attract birds and wildlife. In addition, Curé will present a workshop on container gardening. “Since COVID,” she said, “more people have become interested in growing houseplants. I’ll be talking about how to grow plants and herbs indoors.”

Organizations with informational displays include Gardens for Humanity, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Yavapai College’s Horticultural Department and The Arboretum at Flagstaff. Seed bank libraries and information on area community gardens will be available and there will be a children’s activity area to help kids learn about planting and gardening. In addition, animal ambassadors from Liberty Wildlife and Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary will have information and demonstrations with live reptiles and birds of prey.

Verde River Growers is located at 300 S. Rocking Chair Ranch Road in Cottonwood. Visit verderivergrowers.com/events for a discount coupon valid the day of the event. “We’ll have dozens of items on sale that day, too,” said Curé. “If you want to be more involved and more educated about local resources for gardening, especially in our area, we hope to offer something for everyone at this event.”

Cindy Cole is a freelancer for the Independent. She is a writer, editor, photographer and artist. Reach her at cindycole@live.com.