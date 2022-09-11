Guest Commentary: Owners’ problems result in abandoned pets

I recently watched a couple sob as they said goodbye to their beloved cat and dog in the lobby of the Verde Valley Humane Society shelter.

My attempts to reassure them that we would find good homes for their pets didn’t help. Having to leave their companions behind was breaking their hearts. The story as it unfolded, unfortunately, was not an isolated one. They had to move out-of-state due to extreme financial hardships and housing issues. They had desperately tried to rehome their pets to friends, family, and neighbors.

We were their last resort.

Another morning before opening, a man walked through our staff-only entrance and plopped a box of five infant kittens on the counter. Fortunately I was there, yet before our conversation finished, he walked out and drove off in his truck.

We are seeing more and more situations like these. Pets are increasingly helpless victims to human problems caused by the pandemic, the housing crisis, and quickly rising costs.

In less than a month’s time, the Verde Valley Humane Society has taken in 16 infant kittens and puppies requiring round-the-clock bottle-feeding. The influx of adult dogs and cats is never-ending and our 100 kennels are always full. Shelters and rescues across our state and country mirror this, reporting record highs of cat and dog abandonment and owner surrenders.

Our local animal control officers diligently manage strays and lost pets—often taking time to search neighborhoods to find the owners before bringing an animal to the VVHS shelter. Pet owners need to microchip their pets and ensure the pet wears a collar with identifying tag. Luckily, many of the lost animals VVHS takes in have happy reunions.

Sadly, though, most of the precious creatures filling our kennels were not lost, just abandoned with little concern for their future. The Verde Valley Humane Society is proud to be a socially conscious shelter—we seek euthanasia only for animals that are in pain, too ill, or too injured to be helped medically, or the few that are unmanageably dangerous. The result—animals stay with us longer. But when the kennels are full, they are full.

VVHS has many dedicated people committed to the care of the animals, yet our need has never been greater. The rewards and blessings are innumerable. If you’ve ever considered helping, now is the time. I strongly urge you to reach out to support the Verde Valley Humane Society. Adopt and give a shelter pet a second chance, offer a foster home, volunteer, donate supplies, or provide financial support.

We depend on the generosity of the community. All contributions, large and small, truly make a difference in the lives of our shelter animals. 100% of your donation goes directly to the shelter.

Our costs, just like yours, are rising at the same time we are trying to help more animals. Your donations are crucial.

Please help us.

Brenda Redel is the Executive Director of the Verde Valley Humane Society.