Historic Arena Del Loma center of controversy

CAMP VERDE – Arena Del Loma Road in Camp Verde gets its name from a long-standing equestrian arena that for decades was the community rodeo grounds.

Its place in the personal histories of many residents was on full display Thursday as the future of the arena lay in the balance. The Camp Verde Planning & Zoning Commission is considering a rezoning for Arena Del Loma.

The current zoning situation has a lot of gray area, owner Tanner Bryson told The Verde Independent before the meeting. That is because the structures and uses of the arena were grandfathered in when the area was given residential zoning.

The plans by current ownership of the arena have caused a rift with some of the neighbors who have filed multiple nuisance complaints about the property over the years. Issues have included the number of animals on the 4.4 acres, dust, manure, noise, lights, trash, bonfires, flies, smell and trucks.

In a letter this year to the Planning Department, neighbors Eileen and Jerry Martin outlined an assortment of issues they were having with the property. That included their claim that Bryson was running a commercial operation of semi-trucks: “Multiple big rigs with flatbeds coming and going at all times of day and night. They carry logs, machinery, sheetrock, lumber, trestles, pipe, equipment, etc… They use jake brakes, causing noise pollution. Sometimes trucks line up on street in front of our house, causing traffic congestion. Concerns about spills of oil and diesel into our water table.”

Bryson said he’s the victim of “very aggressive” neighbors who are exaggerating or misinterpreting what is happening on the property as he tries to tear down and build it back up. He said 60 complaints have been filed by two individuals over the past 11 years. He said in all instances, the issue was corrected or the complaint was found to be unsubstantiated.

The P&Z hearing drew community voices from inside and outside the neighborhood, Yavapai-Apache Nation and the president of the Camp Verde Arena Association. Even the town attorney weighed in to say the town code is “terrible” for its imprecision.

Bryson said he won his first saddle at the arena at the age of 15, and his father did so at 16. Several who spoke at the hearing had similar emotional stories of how much the arena meant to them personally.

That left commissioners trying to play Solomon and cut to the core of the problem.

That would be a 2016 Notice of Decision (NOD).

The NOD

Arena Del Loma has operated since the 1960s. Camp Verde was incorporated in 1986. As the neighborhood was zoned residential, mainly following zoning in place from Yavapai County, the arena was granted “grandfathered” rights to continue activities as “legal, nonconforming use.” Meanwhile, more homes began to appear in the area.

The Verde Fair & Recreation Association owned the arena, which was used for ropings, gymkhana, bull bashes and similar events. Verde Fair asked the Town of Camp Verde for a “verification of nonconforming use” in 2014. That document, created by then-Community Development Director Mike Jenkins, affirmed the ongoing use of the arena for animal events. Importantly, however, it did not acknowledge that the presence of RVs was a legal use.

“Recreational Vehicles would have to have been on the Arena Property continuously and in one location since before September of 1970 to enjoy any grandfathered rights,” Jenkins wrote at the time.

Bryson, who was leasing the arena at the time, said he had voiced his concerns over the NOD to Verde Fair, but they did not take advantage of an opportunity to appeal the portion about RVs. In Thursday’s agenda packet, current Community Development Director John Knight said Bryson could have appealed the NOD back in 2016. Bryson refuted that, saying he was just a tenant at the time.

Donald Bryson purchased the arena property in 2020. The Brysons and their attorney continue to dispute the Town’s interpretation of the situation banning RVs.

The Brysons and their supporters who spoke at the hearing said event participants would not want to leave their horses alone at the arena overnight and preferred to stay in their RVs. Last year, they were given a temporary use permit allow six RVs for workers cleaning up the property, but that permit period ended. RVs continued to be seen on the property.

Bryson requested permission for 20 RV spaces. He said that would be for those using the arena. “I don’t want to have an RV park,” he said. “We don’t want to expand on anything else.”

Instead, the Town suggested Bryson apply for Planned Area Development (PAD) zoning. That would take away the strictures of the NOD while also giving the Town more oversight. Bryson said he wasn’t happy with some elements of the PAD but went along with the idea. He said he has already invested six figures into the arena and spent $40,000 in legal fees.

The PAD

Those attending the hearing who were opposed to the PAD said they wanted the NOD in place. John Bassous said it was important to keep the property within the bounds of the NOD.

Scott Canty, attorney general for the Yavapai-Apache Nation, said while the YAN respects the historical uses of the arena, it does not want to see any expansion of uses that might be allowed by a PAD. YAN owns a 71-acre piece of land nearby, and Canty said the council did not to see the devaluation of the land.

Mary Phelps, president of Camp Verde Arena Association, which has its own arena south of town, spoke in support of the Brysons. She said having Arena del Loma in full operation again would not harm CVAA.

“It would make it better,” she said, because it would continue the Town’s cowboy heritage. She also said equine activities enhance land values.

Bryson’s supporters said the arena would not be able to function properly without the requested PAD. When discussion turned to other alternatives, Knight and town attorney Bill Sims were emphatic that the PAD was the best course of action.

“Our goal is compliance,” Knight said.

Sims said the NOD was the “worst document” because of its vagueness. P&Z Commissioner Mike Hough, who said Mike Jenkins was a friend of his, agreed it was ill-advised. He said he was confused by the push for compliance if most of the uses were already grandfathered.

While Bryson and his attorney objected to some provisions of the proposed PAD and had stipulations of their own, Sims said they were at least close to a meeting of minds.

“Why not take advantage of the tools available in a PAD?” he said.

The P&Z Commission, leaning toward a suggestion by Commissioner Ingrid Osses, did not vote on the proposed PAD and instead asked the parties to bring it back in two weeks after there are more efforts to be up to code.