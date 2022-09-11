OFFERS
Letter: A cycling letdown

Originally Published: September 11, 2022 12:10 a.m.

Editor:

When I moved here 15 years ago, I could cycle on Cornville Road and make trips to Cottonwood to shop, keep appointments and riding to Tuzigoot and Sycamore Canyon.

Those days are over. The traffic in Cottonwood is too dangerous and overwhelming even in a car let alone on a bicycle. I have in the past cycled to Sedona for lunch or other tasks. Again, this is no longer safe due to traffic. I see cyclists riding on the sidewalk due to the danger even though this is illegal. With the high price of gas, more riders are out there. I am concerned they do not wear helmets and put themselves at risk.

My cycling world has shrunk. I don’t know what the answer is to this problem. The community has let me down.

Geni Hart

Cornville

