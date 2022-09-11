Marriott ‘on hold’ in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – The planned Marriott Hotel for Camp Verde is on hold, while at the same time the Tractor Supply rises in the industrial park behind Burger King near State Route 260 and Interstate 17.

The hotel and store projects were announced at the same time in December of 2021 and it looks as though Tractor Supply will be the first one to be built.

“It is on hold,” explained Community Development Director Steve Ayers referring to the Marriott Hotel. “But I have no idea when it might be back on their schedule.”

Workmen on scaffolding were busy putting up cinder blocks for the new Tractor Supply on Friday.

