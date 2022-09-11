New ‘dark sky’ field lights at Butler Park

CAMP VERDE - Parks & Recreation completed the replacement of all sports field and tennis court lights at Butler Park.

The new LED Dark Sky-compliant lights greatly improve lighting quality on the baseball and soccer fields, reduce energy and maintenance costs by up to 80% and significantly reduce glare and light spill to the surrounding neighborhood, according to a town news release.

The lighting was replaced by MUSCO Lighting, the original installer from 20 years ago and a world leader in sports field lighting. All new light fixtures and drivers were installed on the existing proprietary light poles along with needed control updates. Since the original installation was by MUSCO, the new 25-year warranty on the new light fixtures will also cover all the existing poles, wiring and control circuits.

The project cost of $485,475 was completely paid for by a grant through Arizona State Parks & Trails. The funding was part of the American Rescue Plan Act and required no matching funds from the Town.

“The opportunity to get a grant to improve the quality of the field lighting and reduce light pollution by using Dark Sky lighting was a huge win for the Town” said Parks & Recreation Manager Michael Marshall.

In addition, the system upgraded the Tennis Court lighting to include a new timer system to allow users to turn the court lights on at night or early in the morning. The work took about two weeks to complete and the ongoing adult softball and youth football were able to proceed without interruption.

MUSCO field lighting is currently being installed at the Camp Verde Sports Complex and will also be LED Dark Sky lighting. This all new installation will include lighting for two soccer/football fields in use now, two baseball/softball fields nearing completion as well as lighting for the tennis and pickleball courts planned for construction soon.

These new lights as well as the lights at Butler can all be scheduled and controlled by staff via an internet interface as well as a 24-hour control center available by phone. When installation is complete and the APS power connection in place the various youth sports teams can practice later into the evening on the new fields under the lights.