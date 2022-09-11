Oh Hail! City residents scramble to repair damage

COTTONWOOD – City residents are still scrambling to repair damage to hundreds of houses and cars damaged by a single monsoon on Aug. 23 that cut a swath through one section of town, while leaving other parts of the city without a raindrop.

The monsoon dented vehicles, tore down trees and fences and ripped up roof shingles, requiring costly insurance repairs at a time when contractors are busy building homes and apartments in the area.

One Cottonwood resident even complained the storm shredded his 4-foot marijuana plants.

“There’s a lot of hail damage throughout the Verde Valley and Central Cottonwood,” said Chad Hale of Hales Roofing Co. in Cottonwood.

Sixth Street in the city got hammered and Bridgeport too, he said. There were a lot of broken skylights, damaged shingles, dented gutters and metal flashings.

“A majority of it is actually whole roof replacements,” Hale said.

He said his company will do about 15 or 20 replacements from the storm, but judging by all the roofing contractors who have flooded the area, there will be hundreds of roofs fully replaced from that storm.

Hale, who is based in Cottonwood and Sedona, said there is a whole industry that follows storms and they show up the next day after a hail storm.

Some of them are good contractors, but for every legitimate one, there could be bad one out there, too, so people should do their research, Hale suggested. Some of these contractors do good work and provide good services, but consumers should make sure they can have a way to contact them if they are from out of town if there are issues.

The storm damage has created a large backlog in the Verde Valley because the roofers have to take care of the people with storm damage, but they also have to get to the people they have already awarded roof jobs. “When you’re already busy and now there’s hundreds of more homes.”

Jennifer Griffin at State Farm Insurance in Cottonwood said, “My office alone processed probably over 150 claims” due to this storm.” She said a lot of autos were damaged and the other State Farm office in the city had similar numbers.

“The hail was so intense,” Griffin said. “The sheer force of it.”

The insurance company staff saw the storm from their office and their cars were damaged, she said.

It’s mainly in Cottonwood with a few claims in Camp Verde and Sedona by those who had been driving through the area.

The claims include house, vehicles, RVs, horse trailers and downed trees on fences.

David Upham, who lives in Cornville, has been putting up signs around the city to let consumers know that he can help them fix their hail damage on their vehicles from the storm.

Upham just finished repairing hail damage on a late-model Mustang on Friday morning at Vince’s Auto Body in Camp Verde and was beginning to work on the checkered dents on the hood of a 2019 Ford F150 with an aluminum body.

He said he was trained in this skilled process, which uses specialized equipment to push and pull out the hail impact dents. He said the Cottonwood owner of the Mustang had four vehicles that were damaged in the hail storm, including a Cadillac

Upham said he is an independent contractor but is working through Vince’s Auto Body in Camp Verde to do the repairs. Upham said he will fix about 50 vehicles from this storm.

Upham said the storm’s center was near the Post Office but the damage was near Safeway and the residential areas. He said damage is running from $3,000 to $7,000 in repairs per vehicle.

The Cottonwood Police Department warned people after the storm to take precautions before hiring a contractor or business to perform clean-up and repairs.

“Always get a copy of the written and signed contract and take the time to read the details. Ask for the person’s business card that you are contracting with. Be sure to clarify that they actually work for that company,” explained police.

Vet contractors to make sure they have a license. Use this link to check licensing: ROC.AZ.gov. Also check sites like the Better Business Bureau and look at any licensing complaints.

