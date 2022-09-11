Rants & Raves

Cottonwood K-9

GO OTTO! What a great service this doggo is doing for his community. Working Dogs are the best! That good boy looks like he needs some treats. Problem solved, problem staying solved.....Thank you Cottonwood PD!

Archaeology Center

What a great article. I recently spent time learning about the First Nations in British Columbia. It’s way past time to educate myself more regarding local heritage and culture. I‘ll take this amazing opportunity to learn more.

Non-Mexican border crossings

Joe Biden’s doing! He brought those Afghans in now “everyone else” wants in. Although America was built on immigrants...do it the right way if you want to be here. Trump would have never allowed this tyranny.

Response to ‘Partisan’ column

A few points made within this piece are refutable. First, the 2nd Amendment is not a “God-given right,” rather, given by men for men. Second, challenging conservative councilmembers to endorse Republican candidates is NOT nonpartisanship, but full partisan activity.

Business ideas

How about putting an Aldi or a Trader Joe’s where the JCPenney used to be? All the good stores are in the Valley. We have NOTHING up here. These 2 stores would benefit this area tremendously.