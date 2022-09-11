OFFERS
Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Mimi

Mimi

Originally Published: September 11, 2022 midnight

Ready to bring a new pet into your family? Make an appointment at Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood, call 928-634-7387 or you can check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumaneSociety.org.

Mimi is friendly and affectionate and loves attention. Mimi has done well with children and is housebroken. She likes to go for walks and is good on leash. If you are looking for a very sweet companion, Mimi is your gal. Mimi weighs around 9 pounds.

photo

Tasha

Tasha is a beautiful and sweet gal who is looking for the purrrfect home. She gets along with other cats and would enjoy a quiet home in which to spend her senior years. Tasha is around 11 years old.

