Documentary ‘Loving Highsmith’ a unique look at celebrated author

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Loving Highsmith” showing Sept. 16-21 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

“Loving Highsmith” is a unique look at the life of celebrated American author Patricia Highsmith based on her diaries and notebooks and the intimate reflections of her lovers, friends and family. Focusing on Highsmith’s quest for love and her troubled identity, the film sheds new light on her life and writing.

Most of Highsmith’s novels were adapted for the big screen; the best known of these are “Strangers on a Train” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” “Carol” — a partly autobiographic novel — was the first lesbian story with a happy ending to be published in 1950s America. But Highsmith herself was forced to lead a double life and had to hide her vibrant love affairs from her family and the public. Only in her unpublished writings did she reflect on her private life.

Excerpts from these notes voiced by Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, Top of the Lake), beautifully interwoven with archive material of her and her most famous novel adaptions, create a vivid, touching portrait of one of the most fascinating female writers.

“Loving Highsmith” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres Sept. 16-21. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17; 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 18 and 19; 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20; and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 21 (as part of Sedona International City of Peace events).

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

