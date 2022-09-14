Engage in a week-long conversation during Sedona Arts for Peace Week

Sedona International City of Peace is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

In 2012, they proudly became the 35th of now almost 400 International Cities of Peace worldwide. Through their programs they strive to foster a culture of peace through community engagement, hosting events that expand connections with others, and elevate consciousness. This year they are presenting Sedona Arts for Peace Week: 15 arts experiences - 11 free and four ticketed over six days.

As spaces are limited, even for free events, SICOP organizers ask that you register online. You can find a full listing of events and how to register sedonacityofpeace.org | Sedona Arts for Peace Week.

The entire Sedona Arts for Peace Week is inspired by a quote from renowned African American Poet, essayist and activist, June Jordan. The music plus spoken word performance piece traces the individual courage needed to ultimately attain peace starting with, but not stopping at, learning to love ourselves.

“We need, each of us, to begin the awesome, difficult work of love: loving ourselves so that we become able to love other people without fear, so that we can become powerful enough to enlarge the circle of our trust and our common striving toward a safe, sunny afternoon near to flowering trees and under a very blue sky.”

The Launch performance on Sunday, Sept. 18, The Awesome Difficult Work of Love held at Arts Academy of Sedona has sold out.

On Monday, Sept. 19, Meditations for Peace is free at multiple locations with different facilitators and modalities. These healing arts experiences not only bring inner peace, but also peace to our relations and within our community.

“Let’s honor the many Sedona Arts of healing during Sedona Arts for Peace Week. Even though we offer this gift to our community Mediation Mondays every third Monday, we hope to see our entire community of healers and receivers come together to celebrate the work of peace we share during at least one meditation,” says Myra Shutt, vice chair, Sedona International City of Peace.

At noon on Tuesday, Sept. 20 Sedona Arts for Peace Week is inviting everyone to participate in a Peace Pause no matter where they a located.

SICOP Board Chair Margaret Joy Weaver says, “At noon wherever you are, pause. During three breaths, reflect where you may have conflict within, with another or in a situation. Take a peace vow that on Sept. 21: International Day of Peace you will bring acceptance and understanding to yourself and others in whatever shows up in this Peace Pause. Please share your experiences with us on our Facebook Page!”

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the official International Day of Peace they are hosting three Films for Peace at the Mary D. Fisher Theater. Tickets are $9 and $12 through www.sedonafilmfestival.org – Make sure to select films on Sept. 21.

At 1 p.m. Loving Highsmith celebrates author, Patricia Highsmith’s quest for love and her troubled identity, and how she is forced to live a double life hiding her vibrant love affairs from her family and the public. The film will be followed by a panel. SICoP and the LGBTQ community hopes to connect and unite families, friends, and allies of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ), creating a safe space to discuss and discover how we can find peace together during these troubling and challenging times.

At 4 p.m. My Childhood - My Country 20 Years in Afghanistan is an Epic Story of a boy growing up in a land ravaged by war and who has never lived in a nation of peace. SICoP will feature Sedona’s own renowned bronze sculptors John Soderberg who was born in Afghanistan and has a brother who was a colonel in the Afghan army. One of the bronzes, “Steel Butterflies” wakes us up to how a brightly painted toy butterfly disguised as anti-personnel mine was meant to harm children. This panel poses the question: How do we heal within ourselves and our collective consciousness? SICOP will be awarding John Soderberg the Sedona International City of Peace Award at this event.

The day closes at 7 p.m. with Gratitude Revealed. An epic journey forty years in the making, acclaimed filmmaker, Louie Schwartzberg, takes us on a transformational, cinematic experience of how to live a more meaningful life full of Gratitude. The Panel features SICOP and leaders of our Faith groups and spiritual community inviting everyone in any spiritual and religious path to come together for this film and courageous conversation for peace through an experience of community gratitude.

Thursday, Sept. 22 features three free Dances for Peace. Michelle Grimm and Brandon Strabella facilitate dance/movement outside giving us a chance to experience the great peace that comes with feeling alive and at home in our own bodies within community. Studies show that dancing in groups encourages social bonding. While moving together, synchrony dissolves separateness, bonds us and expands our sense of self.

Sedona Arts for Peace Week closes on Friday, Sept. 23, with Photos for Peace. This free event is facilitated by professional portrait photographers Josh Gear and Charles Ruscher. This enlivening workshop will transform the way participants perceive themselves in photos so they capture their trues selves and enjoy the process. This event takes place at the Sedona Public Library in the Village of Oak Creek in the Javalina Room

Throughout the week: Got To Stop Fashion Activism – Sedona Selection will be for sale at Just Us Girls in Tlaquepaque and online. Erika L. Ewing, Founder and Designer will be participating in our schools to ignite students in speaking their truth through fashion activism.

Sedona Arts for Peace Week organizers wants to express gratitude for their sponsors: Sedona International Film Festival, Sedona Public Library, Rotary Clubs of Sedona, Arts Academy of Sedona, Just Us Girls, Got to Stop LLC.

For questions or more information, contact Margaret Joy Weaver, Board Chair, 928-295-2400.

Sedona International City of Peace is a Not-For-Profit and all donations are tax deductible.