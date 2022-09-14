Fall Red Dirt Concert Series in full swing for September

Every Friday in September, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Red Dirt Concert Series at the Posse Grounds Pavilion at 525 Posse Grounds Rd., featuring musical acts from all around northern Arizona.

The remaining fall 2022 performance schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 16 – Two Hand Union/Dan Vega

Friday, Sept. 23 – Big Daddy D & the Dynamites/Jeanie Carroll

Friday, Sept. 30 – decker.

“What a fantastic start to the fall concert season we’ve had! The weather, performers and audience have all been great. The opportunity for our community to gather and enjoy local music together is one of my favorite things to help make happen. I love seeing everyone out there for these shows,” said City of Sedona Events and Rentals Technician Jason Vargo.

The Red Dirt Concert Series, now in its sixth year, was originally established by the Friends of the Posse Grounds in partnership with the city of Sedona to support local performers and community gathering. The Fall 2022 season is sponsored in part by APS.

Remember to bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets, and that there is no alcohol allowed at the event.

For more information on Red Dirt Concert Series performers and other show details, visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s events page at SedonaAZ.gov/prevents or call 928-282-7098.