‘Gratitude Revealed’ an epic journey from acclaimed filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Gratitude Revealed” showing Sept. 16-22 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

An epic journey 40 years in the making, “Gratitude Revealed” — from acclaimed filmmaker, Louie Schwartzberg, the director of “Fantastic Fungi”— takes us on a transformational, cinematic experience of how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude through his intimate conversations with everyday people, thought leaders, and personalities revealing gratitude is a proven pathway back from the disconnection we feel in our lives; disconnection from ourselves, our planet and each other.

“My goal is to provide an audience with an immersive cinematic experience,” said Schwartzberg. “Through vignettes of everyday and remarkable people, we find the beauty in humanity and the resilience of the human spirit, and the desire to reconnect with each other.”

“The film provides a global audience an opportunity to open our hearts and see each other with compassion and understanding and build bridges with those who think differently. In addition, the film provides the audience with a shift in consciousness on gratitude’s vital role in their lives and how they can work towards experiencing more of it daily, as it builds resilience, gives purpose, and health benefits in these troubled times.”

Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, Sept. 16, 17 and 20; 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday, Sept. 18, 19 and 22; 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Sept. 19 and 21 (as part of Sedona International City of Peace events).

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.