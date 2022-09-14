Scandalous Hands rocks Soundbites Grill

On Friday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. Sound Bites Grill features, Scandalous Hands, a fusion rock band that knows how to rock, playing music from The Beatles, Steely Dan, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, original tunes and more.

This four-piece band plays contemporary versions of rock standards, taking them to unfamiliar new heights as they jam out into the stratosphere.

Featuring explosive solos and infectious grooves, this is one band you want to see up-close-and-personal -- and no better place to see them than on the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom stage.

Their live performances are impeccable, and their coverage of classics is unique and inspiring.

Band members include Troy Schilperoort on keyboard; Adam Haar on guitar and lead vocals; Dennis Messenger on bass; and Shawnee Snaketail on drums.

Scandalous Hands continues to grow, debuting new material with each performance, unleashing an explosive inventiveness in their covers of familiar classics.

What makes this band stand out are the sharp harmonies that ring over the music, so one can hear every word of the songs as they were intended to be listened to.

The band exhibits excellent volume control and can shift from a whisper to all-out-load hard rock in an instant.

Every member adds to the mix, creating a sound bigger than the sum of their parts.

On Friday, Sept 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Chris Counelis Jazz Quartet takes the stage.

Steeped in jazz and big band music from an early age, Chris Counelis studied at Berklee College of Music while still in high school and attended The University of North Texas for four years majoring in Jazz Performance.

He is joined by Dave Len Scott on piano and trombone, Troy Perkins on bass and Adam Clark on drums

Dave Len Scott brings together a beautiful classical sound with high-compression lead trumpet playing and piano, balancing power.

He has toured and recorded with such acts as Boz Scaggs, Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, the Marcus Shelby Orchestra, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Brass Monkey Brass Band,

Sound Bites Grill also features Patrick Ki on Wineaux Wednesday, September 14, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Chill on the Hill from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15; and minstrel Corey Spector on Sunday, September 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dinner is now being served from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2714. Tickets can be purchased via website.