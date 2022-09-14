Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Waiting for Bojangles’

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Waiting for Bojangles” showing Sept. 16-22 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

Romain Duris, Virginie Efira, and Grégory Gadebois star in the remarkably beautiful and incredibly moving new film “Waiting for Bojangles”.

Set in Paris and the South of France, a young boy recounts the epic love story of his parents.

A young boy, Gary, lives with his eccentric parents Camille and Georges and an exotic bird in a Parisian apartment. Each night, Camille and Georges dance lovingly to their favorite song, “Mr Bojangles.”

At home, there is only room for fun, fantasy and friends. But as his mesmerizing and unpredictable mother descends deeper into her own mind, it is up to Gary and Georges to keep her safe.

“Waiting for Bojangles” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres Sept. 16-22. Showtimes will be 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Sept. 16, 17 and 19; 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 18, 20 and 22; and 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

TIckets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

