Sedona Heritage Museum hosts bread-baking workshop

“Monday at the Museum” At Sedona Heritage Museum will feature a Pueblo Pumpkin-Piñon bread baking workshop by gifted baker Clancy Sage on Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Give fall a hearty welcome with this warm, freshly baked bread using a recipe from the award winning cookbook Spirit of the Harvest, North American Indian Cooking. With this most interesting recipe of flour, puréed pumpkin, sugar, butter, eggs, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and piñon nut, your pumpkin bread can stand above the rest.

The class is $7 per person. Please bring an apron and a container to take your bread home, everything else will be provided.

“Monday at the Museum” is a workshop/ demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills. For details, call at 928-282-7038.