OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS: A conversation with Mayor Tim Elinski Photo: Extrication Training Cold Case file: YCSO seeks clues to 2002 murder Rising from the ranks, Foley sworn in as Sedona police chief Council reviews 2,050-home development Habitat for Humanity expands its home It’s official Porcupine Mountain erases racist term Forecast: Rain clears off for sunny days Near Miss Off-Roading Cops

Subscribe Now
Sun, Sept. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Apply now to be in Christmas Parade

Cottonwood Christmas Parade

Cottonwood Christmas Parade

Originally Published: September 18, 2022 12:25 a.m.

Cottonwood’s 68th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to a news release, this year’s theme is “A Gingerbread House Christmas,” and grand marshal will be Coleen Gilboy. T”he Greater Cottonwood Chamber would like to extend our gratitude to the entire Gilboy family for their years of service and dedication to this Chamber Community Event. You will be missed.”

There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more. Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit, and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Applications are available now. The early registration discount will disappear on Nov. 1, so do not delay. Nonprofit applicants are $10 and Commercial applicants are $25 until the end of October. After that nonprofits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. “This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.”

You may pick up an application at the Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, or 817 N. Main St. in Cottonwood, or go online to register and pay at www.CottonwoodChamberAZ.org.

Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street, and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true hometown Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more!

Contact Geonna Hazzard or Andrea Schultz at geonna@cottonwoodchamberaz.org or andrea@cottonwoodchamberaz.org. Or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News