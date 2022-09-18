Apply now to be in Christmas Parade

Cottonwood’s 68th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to a news release, this year’s theme is “A Gingerbread House Christmas,” and grand marshal will be Coleen Gilboy. T”he Greater Cottonwood Chamber would like to extend our gratitude to the entire Gilboy family for their years of service and dedication to this Chamber Community Event. You will be missed.”

There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more. Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit, and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Applications are available now. The early registration discount will disappear on Nov. 1, so do not delay. Nonprofit applicants are $10 and Commercial applicants are $25 until the end of October. After that nonprofits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. “This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.”

You may pick up an application at the Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, or 817 N. Main St. in Cottonwood, or go online to register and pay at www.CottonwoodChamberAZ.org.

Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street, and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true hometown Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more!

Contact Geonna Hazzard or Andrea Schultz at geonna@cottonwoodchamberaz.org or andrea@cottonwoodchamberaz.org. Or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593