Clarkdale Museum prepares to re-open
CLARKDALE - After a long hiatus initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarkdale Historical Society is now ready to re-open its museum
The CHSM Board of Directors announced the doors will open to the public Oct. 1, coinciding with Clarktoberfest. Visitors are welcome from noon until 5 p.m.
Volunteers have been busy during the Museum’s hiatus and are excited to share their hard work. New exhibits have been added to the collection, and others have been re-imagined to draw the viewer in to historic scenes. The keystone to the founding of Clarkdale, the smelter, now has its own room overlooking the original site.
Entry to the museum is free.
Select pieces of the original clubhouse china, once enough to serve 200 people, will be for sale at the Museum, as will a collection of books.
Museum resources can be accessed online at any time at ClarkdaleMuseum.org.
The next First Friday presentation, featuring Dr. Maurice Crandall, is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. at Clark Memorial Clubhouse. Clubhouse tours are given on the third Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m.
