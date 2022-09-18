OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS: A conversation with Mayor Tim Elinski Photo: Extrication Training Cold Case file: YCSO seeks clues to 2002 murder Rising from the ranks, Foley sworn in as Sedona police chief Council reviews 2,050-home development Habitat for Humanity expands its home It’s official Porcupine Mountain erases racist term Forecast: Rain clears off for sunny days Near Miss Off-Roading Cops

Subscribe Now
Sun, Sept. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Cold Case file: YCSO seeks clues to 2002 murder

Arleen Cilione

Arleen Cilione

Originally Published: September 18, 2022 12:25 a.m.

PRESCOTT – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case homicide. It has been 20 years since the victim in this case went missing from the Prescott area.

On Sept. 19, 2002, Arleen Cilione was celebrating her 60th birthday.

That evening, Arleen stopped at Donna’s Hut bar, went to the American Legion in Prescott and returned to Donna’s Hut, which was located off of West Goodwin Street in the Park Plaza shopping center. She was last seen in the company of two men in front of the bar in the parking lot. A van was also in the parking lot and may have been involved in her disappearance.

Four months later, Arleen’s decomposed body was found off State Route 89 at mile marker 299 south of Prescott. Evidence found on the scene showed Arleen had been murdered.

Arleen was a 60-year-old white female who was 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you provide any information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn a cash reward. To provide information please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember all tips are anonymous.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News