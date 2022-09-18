Cold Case file: YCSO seeks clues to 2002 murder

PRESCOTT – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case homicide. It has been 20 years since the victim in this case went missing from the Prescott area.

On Sept. 19, 2002, Arleen Cilione was celebrating her 60th birthday.

That evening, Arleen stopped at Donna’s Hut bar, went to the American Legion in Prescott and returned to Donna’s Hut, which was located off of West Goodwin Street in the Park Plaza shopping center. She was last seen in the company of two men in front of the bar in the parking lot. A van was also in the parking lot and may have been involved in her disappearance.

Four months later, Arleen’s decomposed body was found off State Route 89 at mile marker 299 south of Prescott. Evidence found on the scene showed Arleen had been murdered.

Arleen was a 60-year-old white female who was 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you provide any information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn a cash reward. To provide information please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember all tips are anonymous.