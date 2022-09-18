Council reviews 2,050-home development

COTTONWOOD – The City Council recommended that a developer proceed with plans for a proposed development that will consist of approximately 2,000 housing units and 78 acres of commercial use.

The proposal is for the northeast corner of Cornville Road and State Route 89A, and was previously referred to as “89 & Vine” and has now been renamed “Westcott.”

Representatives from Sunbelt Holdings of Scottsdale wanted to discuss the development of the 2,050-unit, single and multi-family housing project and vineyard across from the Verde Santa Fe community development.

On Tuesday, Sunbelt sought guidance from the council and Planning & Zoning Commission concerning the size of their roadway design before submitting a revised Master Development plan, according to Scott Ellis, Community Development director.

The council and P&Z overall did not have an issue with the roadway design even though they will be narrower than normal for Cottonwood, explained Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Member Randy Garrison on Thursday. “There were very few issues.”

The plans are leaving room for separated sidewalks, optional walking path/trails and a ton of open space, he said. Every road will be part of the trail system.

Garrison said the developer is developing the high-end Verrado Homes in Buckeye. So the fire department went down to check out the design and found no problem getting a truck through, Garrison said.

Since 2001, attempts by developers for mixed-use “89 & Vine” development projects in the location did not develop. Garrison said this is the fourth time he has seen a presentation from developers.

“I’m hoping they’re for real,” he said.

Sunbelt is the developer and not the builder, he said. They will look for a builder.

They have been working on a revised Master Development Plan for the existing Planned Area Development zoned area, consisting of approximately 689 acres of vacant land, according to the city agenda.

The report said 20-30 acres of it could be vineyards, and there may be a possible hotel-type use. There will also be approximately 174 acres of open space, Ellis said

After the meeting with Sunbelt, the consensus of the Council was for the developer to proceed with the revision of a Master Development Plan to be brought forward for approval by the Planning & Zoning Commission and the City Council.

