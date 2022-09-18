OFFERS
LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS: A conversation with Mayor Tim Elinski Photo: Extrication Training Cold Case file: YCSO seeks clues to 2002 murder Rising from the ranks, Foley sworn in as Sedona police chief Council reviews 2,050-home development Habitat for Humanity expands its home It's official Porcupine Mountain erases racist term Forecast: Rain clears off for sunny days Near Miss Off-Roading Cops

Sun, Sept. 18
Habitat for Humanity expands its home

Workers were busy moving in a modular building on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2022, for new administrate offices at Habitat for Humanity in Cottonwood. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: September 18, 2022 12:05 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – The Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity, known for building houses for the needy, is expanding its own home on Main Street, thanks to five modular buildings donated by APS.

The 3,600 square feet of buildings will be put together for administrative offices for the VVHH, which is much more than just a home-building organization, according to Executive Director Tania Simms.

photo

Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers turned out the build house in Cottonwood in 2017. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

The next home-building project for VVHH is in its final planning stages for a build in Rimrock with a possible groundbreaking in November. A family with six members has been chosen to buy (and help build) the home.

But VVHH also operates the ReStore store, which helps them fund their critical home-repair program. It services many seniors and veterans and repairs homes and installs things like shower rails or wheelchair ramps.

Moving the administrative officers will be a great opportunity to expand the ReStore store, she said. “It provides a lot of financial support for us.”

The VVHH store and grounds are under constant upgrading and sell everything from furniture to paint, used vacuum cleaners, lawn ornaments, large windows, kitchen cabinets and bicycles.

She said it’s important to their customers that the store is organized, clean and they are improving the building.

She said the store has paid employees, volunteers and customers who turn into employees. “We generally don’t advertise.”

VVHH has done about 15 to 30 critical home-repair projects annually, depending on the year, Simms said.

“That’s just another support that we are providing to the community,” Simms pointed out. “Being able to help homeowners stay in their homes.”

Reach reporter Vyto Starinskas at vstrinskas@verdenews.com.

