LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS: A conversation with Mayor Tim Elinski

Mayor Tim Elinski in Old Town Cottonwood. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

By Sebastian DiGiovanni, For the Independent
Originally Published: September 18, 2022 12:40 a.m.

Successful people in the Verde Valley come from all walks of life, but they all have certain traits in common. In our new series LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS, we talk with those who have risen to prominence about what attributes work for them in their field. Today, we talk with Cottonwood Mayor Tim Eliniski.

Q. What inspired you to become involved in the Cottonwood community?

A. I fell in love with Cottonwood, it’s really as simple as that. When an opening became available on the Planning and Zoning Commission, I applied and council appointed me to serve. That was 17 years ago! My love for my community has only grown since then and it’s been the ultimate honor to serve with so many great colleagues over the years.   

Q. What is your philosophy for being a leader?

A. Everyone is a leader at some point throughout their life, and I think everyone has the capacity to lead in impactful ways. This can be simply leading a child to making a better decision or leading a city through economic hardships.

Q. What was the best advice you received on how to be a leader?

A. I certainly had to find my own leadership style. I’ve had the pleasure of serving with two other Cottonwood mayors and three city managers, so I’ve learned a lot from them. As a Flinn Brown fellow, I have followed the political course of many of my colleagues in the state and I really gain a lot of insight seeing how my friends navigate difficult policy decision points in their own communities.

Q. What do you like most about Cottonwood?

A. There are so many things to love about Cottonwood! We’re nestled in one of the most verdant corners of the state, with mountains around us and a flowing river connecting our unique communities. We are inherently diverse and are comprised of generational hard-working families and local business owners. Compassionate and united, this community really comes together in times of need, which is a testament to our character and small-town culture.

Q. What’s on your radio when you’re driving around town?

A. Before the radio gave up, a cassette of the 1978 debut album from the Clash.

Q. Who’s had the biggest influence on your life?

A. My mom bestowed me with my entrepreneurial spirit, love of travel and stubbornness. My dad gave me patience, a dry sense of humor and more stubbornness.  

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, walking down Main Street with wife Ruth Ellen, is a contractor specializing in historic restoration. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Q. How do you balance your home life, work life and your role as mayor?

A. Teamwork all around. At home I’m blessed to have the best partner in the world, Ruth Ellen, and two extremely capable, intelligent and patient young girls. Our days are full and chaotic, but we always take time to sit down as a family for meals, and we take little weekend breaks now and then to recharge the batteries. I’ve become a pretty adept multi-tasker, not near as proficient as my wife, but not too shabby. Being mayor places a lot of demands on my time, [yet] I have an excellent council to lean on.

Q. Have you had a mentor in the history and doings of Cottonwood?

A. The local historians who have shared memories of the Verde Valley help me gain perspective on where we were generations ago, how far we’ve come and how much more work still lies ahead.

Q. What is your favorite meal?

A. Anything cooked over a campfire in the middle of the national forest. If that’s not an option, a torta from the Verde Lea!

Q. Favorite movie?

A. Raising Arizona.

Q. Favorite sports team?

A. Getting back to the work/life balance question...sports just didn’t make the cut!

Sebastian DiGiovanni is an author and freelance writer living in Cottonwood.

