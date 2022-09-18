OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS: A conversation with Mayor Tim Elinski Photo: Extrication Training Cold Case file: YCSO seeks clues to 2002 murder Rising from the ranks, Foley sworn in as Sedona police chief Council reviews 2,050-home development Habitat for Humanity expands its home It’s official Porcupine Mountain erases racist term Forecast: Rain clears off for sunny days Near Miss Off-Roading Cops

Subscribe Now
Sun, Sept. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Letter: This is serious

Originally Published: September 18, 2022 12:05 a.m.

Editor:

I was enjoying Olivia Dow’s “Slither and Bound” article about snakes and Sonoran desert toads in the 9/14 Verde Independent, expecting her to at least touch on the serous issue of toad licking.

But no, this is Cronkite News, and “climate change” had to be inserted somewhere. And so we got a side story that average overnight summertime temperature in Phoenix “has risen 5.8 degrees since 1970, according to Climate Central.”

What does nighttime temperature in Phoenix have to do with Sonoran desert toads? South of Phoenix, beyond the steel, concrete, and asphalt that absorb heat in the day and radiate it at night, there is a weather station on pristine desert that has been recording temperature since 1903. The highest mean minimum summertime temperature prior to 2020 was in 1906: 77.3 degrees. That record was broken in 2020 with a blistering 77.4 degrees. Mean minimum summertime temperature outside of Phoenix has risen 0.1 degree since 1906, according to NOAA.

So toads living outside Phoenix aren’t frying. But what about the drought?

The ASU weather station in Tempe has been keeping good precipitation records since 1948. During the 10 years ending 2021, summer rainfall totaled 22.5 inches, overall rainfall totaled 84 inches. There have been dryer and wetter decades, but the last one has been pretty average.

The biggest threat to the Sonoran desert toad is not climate change. It’s toad lickers. But that’s a subject for another letter.

David Perrell

Clarkdale

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News