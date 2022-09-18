Letter: This is serious

Editor:

I was enjoying Olivia Dow’s “Slither and Bound” article about snakes and Sonoran desert toads in the 9/14 Verde Independent, expecting her to at least touch on the serous issue of toad licking.

But no, this is Cronkite News, and “climate change” had to be inserted somewhere. And so we got a side story that average overnight summertime temperature in Phoenix “has risen 5.8 degrees since 1970, according to Climate Central.”

What does nighttime temperature in Phoenix have to do with Sonoran desert toads? South of Phoenix, beyond the steel, concrete, and asphalt that absorb heat in the day and radiate it at night, there is a weather station on pristine desert that has been recording temperature since 1903. The highest mean minimum summertime temperature prior to 2020 was in 1906: 77.3 degrees. That record was broken in 2020 with a blistering 77.4 degrees. Mean minimum summertime temperature outside of Phoenix has risen 0.1 degree since 1906, according to NOAA.

So toads living outside Phoenix aren’t frying. But what about the drought?

The ASU weather station in Tempe has been keeping good precipitation records since 1948. During the 10 years ending 2021, summer rainfall totaled 22.5 inches, overall rainfall totaled 84 inches. There have been dryer and wetter decades, but the last one has been pretty average.

The biggest threat to the Sonoran desert toad is not climate change. It’s toad lickers. But that’s a subject for another letter.

David Perrell

Clarkdale